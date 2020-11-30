Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by North Fourth Asset Management LP

North Fourth Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.6% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. North Fourth Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,654,000 after acquiring an additional 285,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $10.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.50. The company had a trading volume of 607,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,523,686. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $751.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

