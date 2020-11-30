Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.9% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 77.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $11.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.27. The stock had a trading volume of 680,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,523,686. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.06. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

