Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Boosted by Rip Road Capital Partners LP

Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 8.3% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,957,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,414,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA traded down $11.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.32. The stock had a trading volume of 590,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,523,686. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.06. The company has a market capitalization of $751.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

