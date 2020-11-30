Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight Capital increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.30.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$43.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$30.40 and a 12-month high of C$47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

