Alimentation Couche-Tard’s (ANCUF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANCUF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.78.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.61.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.