Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $32.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,760.64. The company had a trading volume of 59,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,818.06. The company has a market cap of $1,212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,662.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,528.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

