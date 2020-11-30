Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Reduced by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $35.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,757.87. 62,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,795. The company has a market cap of $1,212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,818.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,662.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,528.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.