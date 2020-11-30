Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $34.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,752.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,657.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,525.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

