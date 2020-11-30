Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $34.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,752.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,657.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,525.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

