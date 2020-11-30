Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $35.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,751.30. The stock had a trading volume of 41,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,611. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,657.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,525.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

