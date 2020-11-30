American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,441,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 110,170 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.55% of American Express worth $445,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

American Express stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.12. 102,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,436. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.84. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.