American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.99 on Monday, reaching $230.10. 36,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.87 and a 200-day moving average of $248.78. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

