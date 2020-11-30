Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.43). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,094 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,532,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,168,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVFM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,089. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

