Analysts Expect Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.97. Cheniere Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE CQP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.18. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $42.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

