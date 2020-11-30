Analysts Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report $295.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.90 million and the lowest is $277.20 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $426.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. BTIG Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,466. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $862.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $122,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

