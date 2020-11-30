AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their neutral rating on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of ANGO opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth $4,185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AngioDynamics by 39.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 259,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 240,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AngioDynamics by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 235,459 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 450,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

