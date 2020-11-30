Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.60

Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.46 ($0.05), with a volume of 7552877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.84 ($0.04).

The stock has a market cap of $4.19 million and a PE ratio of -14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.89.

Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The mining company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) Company Profile (LON:AYM)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 10% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

