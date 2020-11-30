Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Apache posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apache.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

APA traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 458,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,922,778. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.83. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apache (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.