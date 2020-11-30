Apex Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, Apex has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Apex token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Apex has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $90,207.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012841 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008073 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

