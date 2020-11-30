Arcblock Market Capitalization Reaches $8.18 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00073297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00388393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.33 or 0.02912047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ABT is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

