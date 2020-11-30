Arcos Dorados Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,156 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,173% compared to the average volume of 405 call options.

NYSE ARCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.92. 40,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,927. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.0% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 12.8% during the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 29,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

