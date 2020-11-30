Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.50

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.65 ($0.15), with a volume of 17918886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.10 ($0.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $14.54 million and a PE ratio of -25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.57.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) Company Profile (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

