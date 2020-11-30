Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Aspen Group posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.22 million, a P/E ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $107,127.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,773 shares in the company, valued at $224,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

