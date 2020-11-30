Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM) Hits New 52-Week High at $219.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 210.80 ($2.75), with a volume of 90309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.74).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $211.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

