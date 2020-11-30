Atheios Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Atheios has a market cap of $13,306.52 and $5.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.