AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,940,000 after purchasing an additional 496,199 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 598,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,172,031. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.