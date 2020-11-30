AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 640,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,172,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

