Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) (LON:AUGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $145.50

Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) (LON:AUGM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145.50 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86), with a volume of 148991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.88).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.81.

Get Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Neil England bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) Company Profile (LON:AUGM)

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.