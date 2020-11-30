Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Senior Officer Sells C$190,071.08 in Stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$190,071.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at C$25,725.04.

Shares of ACB stock traded up C$0.74 on Monday, hitting C$14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,159,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,515. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.93 and a twelve month high of C$43.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.57.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$67.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.90 to C$4.93 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.54.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

