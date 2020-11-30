AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L) (LON:AGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $841.00

Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L) (LON:AGT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 841 ($10.99) and last traded at GBX 822 ($10.74), with a volume of 192089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 828 ($10.82).

The stock has a market capitalization of $775.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 765.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 685.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Get AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.63%.

About AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L) (LON:AGT)

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.