Avnet, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Avnet has increased its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AVT stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

