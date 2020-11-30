Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Avnet has raised its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Avnet has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avnet to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of AVT opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84. Avnet has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

