Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.81.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Axcella Health by 176.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 53.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 85.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

