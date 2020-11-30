AXPR (AXPR) Market Cap Hits $1.57 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. One AXPR token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $510.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00073297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00388393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.33 or 0.02912047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

AXPR Token Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 tokens. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire.

Buying and Selling AXPR

AXPR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars.

