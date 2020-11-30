Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.32

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 3321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZRE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. HSBC lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Azure Power Global from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 444,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

