Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L)’s (BPC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) stock opened at GBX 2.85 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.43. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The firm has a market cap of $75.12 million and a P/E ratio of -9.50.

About Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

