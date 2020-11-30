Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given a $20.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a $20.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

