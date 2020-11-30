Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) received a $28.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial set a $20.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BLDP traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 332,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,011. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -103.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Mirova acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,045,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 820,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,607,000 after buying an additional 774,921 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $23,559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,067,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after buying an additional 108,482 shares during the period. 9.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

