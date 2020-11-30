Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.22. Banc of California reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Banc of California from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 514.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 400,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 335,374 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 880,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 155,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 41,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 550,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 1,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,785. The stock has a market cap of $715.42 million, a P/E ratio of -72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

