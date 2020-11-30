Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BBAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.73 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 144.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (C&IB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.