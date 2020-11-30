Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to Neutral at Banco Sabadell

Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

