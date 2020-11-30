Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNDSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

