Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 669.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 64,438 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $28.53. 2,193,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,819,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

