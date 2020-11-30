Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,984,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,126,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Bank of America worth $650,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,819,820. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.