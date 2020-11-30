Barclays Raises Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $150.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.66. 3,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,215. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $124.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 7.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 99.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 38.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,929.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

