Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a sell rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $1.75.

NYSE:OAS opened at $34.13 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.27 and a beta of 2.25.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 271,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $62,346.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas B. Nusz sold 942,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $188,521.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,148,529 shares of company stock worth $444,307. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 36,594 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 147,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,943 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.

