Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. AlphaValue downgraded Basf to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of Buy.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.