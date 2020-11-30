Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Beazley from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beazley has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BZLYF remained flat at $$4.95 during trading hours on Monday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

