Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of ETR BFSA opened at €43.60 ($51.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.16. Befesa S.A. has a 52 week low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a 52 week high of €40.85 ($48.06).

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

