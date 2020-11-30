BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.39% from the stock’s current price.

BRBR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BRBR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,345. The company has a market capitalization of $828.78 million and a PE ratio of 33.97. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $24.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.69 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 55.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $100,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.